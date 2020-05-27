1st Source Bank Performance Center to Reopen May 26

SOUTH BEND, IN - The 1st Source Bank Performance Center will re-open their doors on Tuesday, May 26 at 12:00 p.m. For the health and safety of their members, guests and employees, they have new hours of operation, rules, and guidelines for everyone to follow.

The new hours of operations will be as follows:

- Monday - Friday: 12 PM - 7 PM

- Saturday: 10 AM - 4 PM

- Sunday: 12 PM - 5 PM

In order to use the batting cages, a reservation must be made by calling (574) 404-3636 or visiting 1stSourceBankPerformanceCenter.com. Walk-ups will not be allowed. There can be no more than 2 people per cage and only the individuals actively using the cage can enter the facility.

Members must notify the Performance Center of any guests or fellow members joining them during their cage rental. Everyone is required to wear a facemask when entering and leaving the Performance Center. The staff asks for those with a reservation to remain outside the facility until five minutes prior to the scheduled cage time to limit the amount of cross traffic.

The Performance Center has always maintained the highest standards for cleanliness. Throughout this process, they will continue to follow Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines as well as their specified health and hygiene protocols, including:

- Specified intervals for frequent cleaning and disinfection of specific areas

- Limiting amount of foot traffic in the facility at any time period

- Multiple hand sanitizer and disinfectant locations

- Daily and recurring cleaning of the batting cages, weight room, seating areas, and restrooms

Their top priority is the safety for members, teams, families, guests, and employees. If you are feeling ill, please do not come into the Performance Center.

