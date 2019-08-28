Fort Myers Miracle Hosting All-You-Can-Eat Sunday Brunch to Close out Regular Season

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Miracle have hopped aboard the Sunday brunch trend with an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring one item no restaurant in town can offer - ballpark seats overlooking a live professional baseball game.

"We had a soft opening in early August for our first Sunday Brunch, and got a great response from our fans," said Chris Peters, the Miracle's president and general manager. "More than 200 people turned out that day for brunch and their comments were overwhelmingly positive, so we're bringing it back again this weekend."

Brunch begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 on the Sky Deck at Hammond Stadium. The cost is $10 per person. First pitch for the Miracle game is 11 a.m. against the Clearwater Threshers.

The Miracle's culinary team will be preparing a variety of entrées and side dishes, including scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, corned beef hash, fiesta potatoes, biscuits and gravy, pastries, breakfast pizza, egg and cheese burritos, fruit juices and coffee. In addition, attendees will enjoy sweet selections like fresh fruit, cake, pie and cookies.

The Miracle are closing out the regular season with a three-game homestand that includes the following promotions:

Friday, Aug. 30 (7 p.m. vs. Clearwater Threshers)

Postgame Fireworks Show: Pyrotechnics launch after the final out from right field.

College Football Night: Fans have an opportunity to win tickets to college football games across Florida.

Outdoors Night: The Miracle celebrate the great outdoors with a Miracle carabiner giveaway to the first 500 fans through the gate.

Saturday, Aug. 31 (6 p.m. vs. Clearwater Threshers)

Bark in the Park: Dogs are welcome and receive treats upon arrival; Lee County Domestic Animal Services on site to discuss adoptions.

Halloween Night: The Miracle will celebrate Halloween two months early. Fans are encouraged to dress up for the evening and compete in a costume contest for great prizes.

Beer and Baseball Night: A special Beer Fest featuring dozens of craft beers will be held from 5-7 p.m. on the main concourse, presented by Killebrew Root Beer.

Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a limited edition Brusdar Graterol bobblehead.

Sunday, Sept. 1 (11 a.m. vs. Clearwater Threshers)

Sunday Brunch: The Miracle are hosting an all-you-can-eat Sunday Brunch featuring tasty breakfast and lunch dishes from the Sky Deck at Hammond Stadium. Brunch begins at 10:30 a.m. and costs $10 per person.

DQ Family Sunday: Free ticket offer through participating Dairy Queen restaurants

Pre-Game Catch and Post-Game Run the Bases: Fans can play catch on the field prior to the game; children 12 and under can run the bases after the game

Hammond Stadium is located at CenturyLink Sports Complex, 14400 Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers. General admission tickets start at $7.50 in advance or $9 on game day; fireworks games cost an extra $1.

For more information about baseball tickets and game-day promotions, please call 239-768-4210 or visit MiracleBaseball.com.

PLAYOFF NOTE: The Fort Myers Miracle and Charlotte Stone Crabs will square off in the first round of the Florida State League playoffs. The best-of-three series opens in Charlotte County on Sept. 3 before returning to Lee County.

Game 1 (Tuesday, Sept. 3): 6:30 p.m. at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte

Game 2 (Wednesday, Sept. 4) 6:30 p.m. at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers

Game 3 (Thursday, Sept. 5): Time TBD at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers (if necessary)

