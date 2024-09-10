Former ValleyCat Kumar Rocker to Make MLB Debut for Rangers on Thursday

TROY, NY - RHP Kumar Rocker, who played for the Tri-City ValleyCats in 2022, will be making his Major League debut for the Texas Rangers, the defending World Series champions, on Thursday, September 12th against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Rocker joins RHP Andrew Bellatti ('21) as the second player to make his big league debut since the ValleyCats joined the Frontier League in 2021. The Vanderbilt product will be the 115th player to go from "The Joe" to "The Show". This from " The Joe" to "The Show" update is brought to you by Curtis Lumber.

As a freshman, the Watkinsville, Ga. native received national attention as he threw the first no-hitter in NCAA Super Regional Tournament history, striking out 19 batters from Duke University on June 8th, 2019. Rocker was crowned a College World Series champion that same year with the Commodores. In 2021, the right-hander led Vanderbilt to a runner-up finish in the College World Series, and became the second pitcher since 1988 to lead the nation in wins (14) and strikeouts (179) in the same season.

Rocker signed with Tri-City on May 13th, 2022, and made his professional debut at "The Joe" on June 4th. As one of the most highly regarded prospects ever to come through the Frontier League, Rocker did not disappoint. He compiled a miniscule 1.35 ERA across 20 frames, striking out 32 across five starts. Rocker earned his first professional decision in his final outing with the ValleyCats on July 1st, picking up the win with five innings of one-run ball in an 8-3 victory over the Empire State Greys.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound starter was selected third overall in the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Rangers, and signed for $5.2 million. After spending time with the Surprise Saguaros in the Arizona Fall League in 2022, he joined High-A Hickory the following year. Rocker made six starts before undergoing Tommy John surgery on May 22nd, 2023.

The 24-year-old returned on July 5th, 2024, and had a rehab assignment with the Rangers Arizona Complex League affiliate before being sent to Double-A Frisco. Rocker only needed five starts before getting the call to Triple-A Round Rock. He immediately made an impact, striking out a career-high 10 batters on August 28th to earn Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week honors. Rocker only needed one more start before it was announced that he would debut for Texas.

"The ValleyCats are thrilled for Kumar and his family as he prepares to make his MLB debut on Thursday," said ValleyCats Vice President and General Manager, Matt Callahan. "We are grateful to have been a stop on his journey to the big leagues, and wish him continued success in his professional career."

