Former Stockton Port Tom Munoz Passes Away

February 4, 2022 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







The Stockton Ports are saddened to acknowledge the passing of former player Tom Munoz, a member of the 1955 and 1956 Stockton Ports teams. Munoz passed away on December 12th at the age of 85. Munoz played seven seasons in the minor leagues including two with the Ports. He had some of his best years in Stockton hitting 21 home runs in 1955 and 27 in 1956 while compiling 196 RBI over the two-year span.

The San Leandro native graduated from San Leandro High School in January 1952 where he played baseball all four years. Following his professional career, Munoz came back home to open Tom's Barber Shop at the Estudillo Center before joining the Oakland Scavenger Garbage Company. He later became an owner and operator of a nursery in Palomares Canyon in Castro Valley.

Munoz will be remembered for his involvement in the community and the relates aMunoz will be remembered for his involvement in the community and the relationships he built while doing so. He was a familiar face in the Ports community over the years, attending Ports games and always attending the Ports annual Alumni Night when he could.

"The Stockton Ports mourn the recent loss of Tom Munoz, a member of the 1955 and 1956 teams. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends," Ports President Pat Filippone said. "Tom was an active member of the Stockton Ports alumni community and I always enjoyed hosting him at Ports games. We will miss him dearly."

For more about Tom Munoz visit the following websites:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=munoz-001tho

https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/uniondemocrat/name/thomas-munoz-obituary?id1964852

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from February 4, 2022

Former Stockton Port Tom Munoz Passes Away - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.