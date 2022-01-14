Former Stockton Port Ron Gaggero Passes Away

The Stockton Ports are saddened to acknowledge the passing of former player Ron Gaggero or "Ronald Gordon", a member of the 1958 Stockton Ports team. Gaggero passed away on January 9th, 2022 at the age of 86. The former Port played two seasons in the minor leagues including the 1958 campaign with the Ports. He held a .268 batting average with 2 home runs over 150 total games played.

Before his professional career, Gaggero went to Sacred Heart High School in San Francisco where he was a part of four championship teams before attending UC Berkeley where he co-captained the Bears' 1957 College World Series baseball championship team. He was later inducted into the Sacred Hearts Athletics Hall of Fame in 1983 and the San Francisco Prep Hall of Fame in 2011.

The Cal Berkley alum would return to his hometown of San Francisco after his baseball career where he went on to teach physical education at Marina Middle for 38 years. Gordon guided numerous sports to championships including baseball, basketball, track, and volleyball. In 1999, Marina's East gymnasium was renamed the "Ron Gaggero Gym", where a plaque writes "his inspiration and support brought out the very best in students".

