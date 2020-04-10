Former Stockton Mariner Jeff Cary Passes Away

The Stockton Ports organization is saddened to acknowledge the passing of a former player in our organization.

Former Stockton Mariner pitcher Jeff Cary passed away on March 29, 2020 at the age of 63.

Cary pitched in Stockton during the 1978 season, appearing in 28 games primarily out of the bullpen posting a 5-3 record and 3.00 ERA.

He was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the third round of the 1977 MLB January Draft.

Cary's athletic prowess in high school in both baseball and football set him up to play collegiately in his hometown of Pensacola, Fla. for Pensacola Junior College.

His professional career reached as high as Double-A when he pitched for the Lynn Sailors of the Eastern League.

Memorial of life services are still to be determined to abide by current social distancing regulations.

The Ports family asks that you please keep Jeff and his family in your thoughts.

