Nuts Announce Charity 5K

MODESTO, CA - Opening Day is usually an incredibly exciting time for communities all over the country. Ballparks open their doors to the smell of fresh cut grass, hot dogs & cotton candy. Families enjoy affordable entertainment that features fun, between inning games, great baseball action and post-game fireworks. Friday, April 17th would have been Opening Day for professional baseball in Stanislaus County. Unfortunately, more important public health issues intervened.

"Baseball will still be here when the COVID-19 pandemic passes. People throughout this community will still need that outlet. Given the circumstances I think it has the potential to come back even stronger than it was before. However, it's not in anyone's best interest to be congregating in big groups right now. The health of our community, employees & players is our highest priority" said Zach Brockman, Modesto Nuts General Manager.

Although the doors to John Thurman Field will be closed on April 17th, that doesn't mean that our community should sit idle. The Modesto Nuts have partnered with Brenda Athletic Clubs to host a very special event. The "Cashew Later Charity 5K" will celebrate what would have been Opening Day, generate much needed funds for families & individuals in need due to COVID-19 and promote health & wellness by asking the community to get up and be active.

"It is our duty as a community venue to do all we can to help those in need. Fitness & Fundraising are synonymous with baseball so why not have a fun active community event that everyone can participate in while still following social distancing standards" continued Brockman.

The Modesto Nuts encourage all fans to participate in a celebration of health & wellness while still maintaining a safe, 6ft distance. The 5K will take place separately and fans will be able to share their run times via social media. Top runners will also receive swag from the Modesto Nuts and Brenda Athletic Clubs (see Facebook event page for details).

Registering for the "Cashew Later Charity 5K" is as easy as 1-2-3.

Donations to the Love Our Neighbors COVID-19 Fund are not required to participate. However, your donations would be more than welcomed. To donate please visit Love Our Neighbors.

