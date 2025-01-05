Former Steamwheeler Omar Saulters Named General Manager

January 5, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Carolina Cobras News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Carolina Cobras are proud to announce several front office moves to help enhance the Carolina Cobras business operations for the 2025 season. Joining the Cobras this month is Lara Ann Smith who will take over as the Director of Game Day & Team Operations. Lara Ann Smith is a North Carolina Native who graduated from Bethany College with a Bachelor's of Science in Psychology.

"My focus is on optimizing team logistics, fostering a winning culture, and delivering excellence on and off the field. As a young female in this role, I'm eager to break barriers and set a new standard for operational success in the National Arena League."

Following the hire of Lara Ann Smith the Cobras have made a final decision on the General Manager role bringing on Omar Saulters to serve as the General Manager of the Carolina Cobras for the 2025 season. Saulters joins Carolina after serving the Quad City Steamwheelers as the Director of Player Personnel for the 2024 season he also served as the COO of Jet Sports Agency. Omar Saulters is a seasoned professional serving in arena football and has also worked in player development for athletes in the CFL, USFL, and XFL. Saulters brings a wealth of experience in sports and business to the Carolina Cobras as a graduate of Rockford University where he earned his degree in Business Finance & Masters in Project Management.

"We've had several General Managers including myself that haven't brought the level of pedigree, planning and energy that I believe Omar will bring. Adding both him and Lara to oversee business operations allows me to put my full focus on football. Their hires mark a new era in Carolina. Omar is going to serve as a more prototypical football GM while building a front office with Lara that makes the Cobras sustainable for years to come.'

The Carolina Cobras continue as one of the most successful arena football teams in history with five championship appearances since they were formed in 2018 where they were crowned National Arena League Championship in their inaugural season. The 2025 season for the Cobras begins Saturday, March 15 against the Wheeling Miners at First Horizon Coliseum. For tickets visit carolinacobras.com or call 336-455-7232.

