Former Rox Player Will Craig Makes MLB Debut

St. Cloud Rox infielder Will Craig

St. Cloud, MN - Former St. Cloud Rox infielder Will Craig made his Major League debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday afternoon.

Craig, who played in St. Cloud during the 2014 Northwoods League season, started at first base for the Pirates during game one of a doubleheader.

Craig becomes the fourth Rox player to make his major league debut, joining Ben Meyer, Alex McRae and Josh Taylor. He is the 29th former St. Cloud player to play in the major leagues, which is the most among Northwoods League franchises. He is also the 245th former Northwoods League player to reach the MLB level.

Craig played in 56 games for the Rox during the summer of 2014. He collected 52 hits, including 11 doubles and a team eight home runs that season. The Wake Forest University alum from Johnson City, Tennessee was drafted by Pittsburgh in the 1st round, 22nd overall, during the 2016 MLB Draft.

