Resorters Rally Past Pit Spitters

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Great Lakes Resorters enjoyed some late game heroics as they rallied to defeat the Traverse City Pit Spitters in front of our seventh-straight sellout crowd 5-3 Thursday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Resorters put on a show offensively as only three Great Lakes hitters went down via the strikeout (a season-low) as outfielder, Aaron Hurd, plated an RBI in his first multi-hit game on the summer while third baseman, Chase Bessard, went a perfect 1-for-1 with a couple of RBIs in the victory.

For the second night in a row, both teams plated individual runs in the first inning as Pit Spitters designated hitter, Joe Laudont, scored Tommy Troy from second on a sacrifice ground out before Aaron Hurd roped an RBI-single to tie the game at 1-1. Traverse City loaded the bases in the second frame with two outs but were unable to strike for more than just one run as Kyle Van Liere crossed the plate on a wild pitch to push Traverse City out in front 2-1. Great Lakes responded by exploding for four tallies through the fifth and sixth innings - highlighted by a two-RBI double off the bat of Chase Bessard - taking a commanding 5-2 lead going into the final half of play. With the game on the line, Great Lakes reliever, Jonathan Russomano, walked the bases loaded with none out before being relieved by Ramapo College submarine arm, Jeff Millet, who induced a double-play before getting Brant Kym to ground out - putting the finishing touches on this game and delivering the Resorters their sixth win on the season, 5-3.

Despite his early exit, Jonathan Russomano (2-0), tossed 2.2 innings while allowing one run on a strikeout to earn his team-best second win this summer. Spitters starter, Mike Hohlfeld (1-1), allowed four runners to cross on four hits and three strikeouts in his first loss on the campaign. With the loss tonight, Mike breaks a streak of 10-straight wins for the Hohlfeld brothers between 2019 and 2020. The Resorters improve to 6-30 on the season while the Pit Spitters fall to 30-6.

The Great Lakes Resorters return to Turtle Creek Stadium to host the Traverse City Pit Spitters Friday night at 7:05PM. Pregame coverage with Nate Wangler begins at 7:00 PM on the Northwoods League Baseball Network. Tickets are available for any Pit Spitters/Resorters contest at pitspitters.com or by calling the front office at (231) - 943 - 0100.

