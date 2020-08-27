Larks Sing 'Let It Rain' in 5-3 Seven-Inning Win

August 27, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release





The Larks defeated the Flickertails in a 5-3 seven inning game on Thursday night.

The weather was shaky the entire night with the tarp being removed from the field roughly 40 minutes prior to first pitch. A light rain was falling off and on throughout, until playing conditions were deemed unplayable and the forecast looked suspect. It was a complete game having gone five full innings, so the game was announced as complete

Pitching was great for both teams. Despite the loss, Morgan McCloud went seven innings and gave up three earned runs while striking out five. Mcclouds fastball was good as usual, the righty hit 87 on the gun multiple times for the Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch. At one point in the game, Mccloud had retired 13 Larks in a row.

Unfortunately for the Flickertails, Larks pitching was even better. AJ Buchman made his second start and was able to give the Larks five strong innings. The University of Mary product registered five strikeouts and only allowed two earned runs on two hits. Buchman now is 1-0 with a season ERA of 2.00.

Bailey Reed participated in his final game with the Flickertails. The Flickertails third baseman made the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game when he robbed Larks first baseman, Cole Hage, of a hit. Reed ranged to his left and spun around throwing a bullet to first baseman Hunter Cooper to secure the 5-3 putout.Â The Larks have Friday night off and return for a doubleheader against the Bull Moose on Saturday, while the Flickertails play the Bull Moose for a 7:05 first pitch on Friday night. Following the game, the last Fetzer Electric Fireworks show of the season will take place.

