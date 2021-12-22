Former Ports Player Herman Rathman Passes Away

The Stockton Ports are saddened to hear about the passing of former Port Herman Rathman. Rathman passed away on December 10, 2021, at the age of 80. The Ports send condolences to Rathman's family and friends during this difficult time.

Rathman graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1960. He then attended the College of Emporia in Emporia, Kansas where he played baseball, basketball, and football. After graduating from college, Rathman signed with the Baltimore Orioles in 1962 and was assigned to the Aberdeen Pheasants before playing for the Ports in 1964. In his lone season with the Stockton, Rathman hit a team high 17 home runs while driving in 61 RBIs.

After retiring in 1967, Rathman later worked for the Leavenworth Federal Penitentiary where he was the recreational manager up until his retirement. He would get into world class softball playing for multiple teams from 1975 into the early 90's as a top ranked Major Softball player winning three national championships.

Riedel is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol Rathman, his three children, granddaughter, two sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

