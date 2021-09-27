Former Ports Pitcher Seth Martinez Makes MLB Debut

The Stockton Ports are excited to congratulate former pitcher Seth Martinez on making his Major League debut with the Houston Astros on September 20. Martinez played for the Ports in 2019.

Martinez was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 17th round in 2016 from Arizona State University.

During his time with Stockton, Martinez complied a 3-3 record with a 3.35 ERA in 26 games while starting 16 of them in 43 innings pitched.

The former Sun Devil was one of two players selected by the Houston Astros in the Rule 5 Draft in December of 2020. He was assigned to the Sugar Land Skeeters, the club's Triple-A affiliate, to start the 2021 season going 5-3 with a 2.86 ERA, punching out 70, and walking just 20 in 56.2 innings pitched.

In his debut against the Los Angeles Angels last Monday night, the righty flashed a one-two-three inning in the 9th to end the game.

