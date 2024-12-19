Former Port Merv Rettenmund Passes Away

December 19, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







The Stockton Ports are saddened to acknowledge the passing of former outfielder Merv Rettenmund at the age of 81. Rettenmund played in Stockton as a member of the Baltimore Oriole organization in 1965, and 1966. Merv spent 13 years in the Majors between 4 organizations and collected himself two World Series rings, one with the Orioles in 1970, and the other in 1975 with the Reds.

If you would like to read more on Merv and his accomplishments, please follow the links below.

https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/42882133/merv-rettenmund-won-world-series-o-reds-dies

https://www.baseball-reference.com/players/r/retteme01.shtml

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from December 19, 2024

Former Port Merv Rettenmund Passes Away - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.