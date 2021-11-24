Former Port Doug Jones Passes Away

The Stockton Ports are saddened to hear about the passing of former Port Doug Jones. Jones passed away on November 22, 2021 of COVID-19 at the age of 64. The Ports send condolences to the Jones family and friends during this difficult time.

Before entering the minor leagues, Jones played for Lebanon High School and Central Arizona College where he was drafted in the 3rd round of the 1978 draft.

The Covina, California native put up an impressive career playing 16 seasons where he was a five-time All Star in 1988-90, 92, and 94 while receiving MVP votes in 98-90,92, and 97. He came through the Milwaukee Brewers organization where he was a Stockton Port in 1980. As a Port, he went 6-2 with a 2.84 ERA in 11 starts, striking out 54 and walking 31 in 76 innings pitched.

Jones made his major league debut in 1982 but only for a cup of coffee, playing in four games before be sent back down and coming back in the majors with the Cleveland Indians organization in 1986.

The five-time All Star had a career record of 69-79 with a 3.30 ERA while striking out 909 and walking just 327. Jones played for seven different organization, including the Oakland Athletics for the last two years of his career before retiring in 2000.

