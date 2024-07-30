Former Oregon Duck Sabin Ceballos Assigned to Eugene Emeralds

EUGENE, OR - A former Duck is making his way back to PK Park.

Acquired as part of a trade-deadline deal, former Oregon third baseman, Sabin Ceballos, has been assigned to the Eugene Emeralds.

The 21-year-old Ceballos hit .259 across 84 games, slugging three home runs and stealing nine bases while with Atlanta's High-A Affiliate, the Rome Emperors.

Ceballos is the 8th Duck-turned-Emerald (not including three Eugene Larks) and the first since Keith Lampard in 1973. He is the first Emerald to have played for Oregon since the Ducks' baseball program was reinstated in 2009.

Born in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, and drafted in the third round by Atlanta in 2023, Ceballos hit .333 with 18 home runs and 70 RBI in his last season with the Ducks.

The Emeralds return home to PK Park August 13-18, hosting the Hillsboro Hops for a six-game series where he's expected to make his home debut.

