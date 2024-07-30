Emeralds to Host IEI Whiffle Ball Game

EUGENE, OR - ¬â¹ ¬â¹The Eugene Emeralds are proud to host Independent Environments Incorporated's wiffle ball game from 1-3 p.m.

Gates will open at 12:30. Media should meet outside the first base gate, outside of the team store.

IEI works tirelessly to aid people with developmental disabilities to live a happy and healthy life. And on top of countless community outreach opportunities, was named in Oregon Business' 2023 list of 100 best nonprofits.

Members of IEI and the Emeralds' front office will be participating in the five-inning game.

"We are unbelievably excited to host IEI's friends and family here at PK Park," Director of Community Relations, Nina-Grace Montes said. "To be able to host IEI's wiffle ball game for the first time and celebrate all of the hard work they've done is an honor."

