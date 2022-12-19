Former Mustang Player, Coach Tom Browning Passes Away at 62

Former Billings Mustangs pitcher and pitching coach and longtime Cincinnati Reds star Tom Browning passed away at his home in Boone County, Kentucky on Monday, December 19 at the age of 62.

Browning began his professional baseball career with the Mustangs in 1982 after being selected by the Reds in the ninth round of the 1982 MLB Draft. That summer at Cobb Field, Browning led the Mustangs in innings pitched and strikeouts while posting a 3.89 ERA. He made his MLB debut just two years later.

The lefty pitched for the Reds for 11 seasons, from 1984-94, followed by a final season with the Kansas City Royals in 1995. Over his career, he went 123-90 with a 3.94 ERA. Highlights included winning 20 games as a rookie in 1985-the first MLB pitcher in 31 years to do so-and winning the 1990 World Series with Cincinnati, which included starting and winning Game 3.

His greatest highlight, though, was his game for the ages on June 6, 1988 at Cincinnati's Riverfront Stadium, when he twirled the 12th perfect game in MLB history, defeating Los Angeles 1-0. Browning earned the nickname "Mr. Perfect" for his feat.

After his playing days ended, Browning was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2006 and coached in the Reds system, including a return to where it all began, serving as the Mustangs pitching coach in 2008 and again for the 2013 campaign.

About his contributions to the Reds and Mustangs organization, Billings owner Dave Heller released the following statement:

"The Billings Mustangs are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own. Today "Mr. Perfect," Tom Browning, the only Cincinnati Reds pitcher ever to throw a perfect game, passed away far too soon. In 1982 Browning, like many Reds stars over the past five decades, began his pro career in Billings. He later returned to be our pitching coach in 2008, just after his inauguration into the Reds Hall of Fame, and again in 2013. He made so many memories for generations of Mustangs fans. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and Reds fans everywhere."

