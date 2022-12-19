Billings Mustangs Awarded PBL McCurdy Cup

BILLINGS, Montana - The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter (PBL) has named the Billings Mustangs as 2022 recipient of the McCurdy Cup, awarded each year to recognize the league's franchise that demonstrated continued excellence in its efforts both on and off the field. This is the second time the Mustangs have won the McCurdy Cup; the team was its inaugural winner back in 2019.

"The Billings Mustangs are thrilled to have earned this great award honoring the team's organizational stability, consistency, longevity, and the professionalism with which we operate on a daily basis," said Mustangs team owner Dave Heller. "Both the Mustangs and the Pioneer League have storied histories of developing star players, entertaining families, and bettering communities. We are so proud to represent the great city of Billings and all of Yellowstone County, and we appreciate the great partnership we have with the City of Billings, which has helped us keep Dehler Park the Mountain West's preeminent Minor League ballpark."

Led by General Manager Gary Roller who just completed his 18th season at the helm, the Mustangs are consistently among the leaders in Pioneer League attendance and have been repeatedly recognized for having one of the PBL's best ballparks and best playing fields. In 2022, the Mustangs brought former Major League manager Jim Riggleman and former Major League pitching coach Dan Radison to Billings and the two proceeded to lead Billings deep into the playoffs, losing the final game of a three-game series to Missoula in the semi-finals.

"My coaches are all so proud of our part in Billings earning this great award," said Mustangs field manager Jim Riggleman. "Billings is a great community and working with Dave Heller and Gary Roller will stand out for me as one of the best experiences I've had in baseball."

"We're extremely grateful to the Pioneer League and again honored to receive such a prestigious award, the McCurdy Cup," said Mustangs General Manager Gary Roller. "From top to bottom, the league is full of talented executives representing exceptional franchises and to be considered among the best of them is truly humbling."

Off the field, the Mustangs were equally successful: the team saw revenues increase across the board. Group sales, concessions sales, merchandise sales, and ticket revenue all saw increases in 2022, and the team maintains a waiting list for outfield signs. The Mustangs have also given generously to a myriad of causes and charitable organizations to help build a better Billings, including helping fund the new Challenger Field, Landon's Legacy.

"The Billings Mustangs and owner Dave Heller have distinguished themselves and the Pioneer Baseball League with their outstanding organization and contributions to the Billings community," said Pioneer League President Mike Shapiro.š "The Pioneer League is proud of all their efforts and greatly pleased to award this high honor."

In addition to twice winning the McCurdy Cup, the Mustangs were also twice awarded MiLB's coveted John H. Johnson President's Award, and the team has earned numerous awards from a wide range of baseball publications.

