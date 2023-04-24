Former Major Leaguer Rajai Davis Set to Make Appearance at Banner Island Ballpark May 21st

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are excited to announce former Major Leaguer and Oakland A's major leaguer will be making a special appearance at Banner Island Ballpark on Sunday, May 21st where the Ports will take on the San Jose Giants with first pitch scheduled for 2:09 p.m.

"I played with a teammate who had 209 area code tattooed on his chest," said Davis, referencing to his former teammate and Port Dallas Braden. "Ever since then, I have been anticipating the day to visit Stockton."

The former 2016 American League Stolen Base champion Davis will throw a ceremonial first pitch and be available to sign autographs and take pictures with fans for roughly two hours after first pitch.

"We are very excited to provide our fans with the opportunity to meet someone with such a great career like Rajai," said Jordan Feneck, Ports General Manager. "I would like to thank Rajai for making the trip and being able to interact with the Stockton community."

Fans will have the ability to purchase a special VIP Experience that will include an exclusive meet and greet session, a VIP Club ticket, and a complimentary meal in the club for $42. Fans can purchase here and reserve their spot.

For more information or questions, please contact the Ports Front Office at info@stocktonports.com or by calling 209-644-1900 today.

