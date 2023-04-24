Grizzlies Sweep California League Weekly Awards for April 17 - 23

Fresno, CA - Two Fresno Grizzlies were awarded by Minor League Baseball for their outstanding performances last week against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Shortstop Ryan Ritter received California League Player of the Week, while RHP Blake Adams was named California League Pitcher of the Week.

In six games last week, Ritter went 8-for-20 (.400) with three homers, one double, five RBI, three runs, eight walks and two stolen bases. Ritter went deep in the first inning on both April 20th and 21st while launching a solo shot in the finale on Sunday. The Rockies 4th round draft pick from 2022 has hit safely in 10 straight contests, the longest streak by a Grizzlies batter this season. Ritter went to the University of Kentucky.

Adams was nearly untouchable over a career-high six scoreless innings on April 19th, his second outing with the Grizzlies. The righty didnÊÂ¼t allow a hit until a Chris Newell two-out single in the sixth. Adams finished his evening with one hit, two walks and a career-high 10 strikeouts (most by a 2023 Grizzlies pitcher). The 22-year old was selected by the Rockies in the 13th round of the 2022 draft out of Kansas State University.

Ritter and Adams are the first and second Grizzlies players to earn California League Weekly honors in 2023. Last year, Fresno won 14 California League Weekly honors, a franchise record.

Fresno starts a six-game series tomorrow morning against the San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants affiliate) at Chukchansi Park. Single-game tickets for the rest of the year, as well as Full, Half and Flex Season Ticket plans, are on sale now. For more information on the 2023 season, please visit fresnogrizzlies.com or contact the club by calling (559) 320-8497.

