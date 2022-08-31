Former Lincoln High Alum Zach Morgan Returns to Stockton

August 31, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Ca.- Zach Morgan, a Stockton native and Lincoln High graduate, is back in Stockton this week as a member of the San Jose Giants where he'll be taking on the Stockton Ports at Banner Island Ballpark from Tuesday, August 30th to Sunday, September 4th for the Ports last homestand of the season.

Morgan, who was drafted in the seventh round and 226th overall in this year's 2022 MLB Draft as a catcher out of Fresno State, comes back to his hometown. The Stockton native went to Lincoln High School where he was a three-year letter winner for the Trojans earning First-Team All-Tri-City Athletic Conference as a junior and senior in 2017 and 2018. In his senior year, he was named captain and clipped .364 with a .516 on-base percentage with 24 hits and 12 RBIs. He was also a member of the Oakland A's Area Code Team and a 2015 15U USA National Team Gold Medalist.

After choosing to go to Fresno State to continue his baseball career, Morgan would spend four seasons with the Bulldogs, having his breakout campaign this past season where he earned All-Mountain West First Team honors and was a finalist for the Buster Posey National Catcher of the Year Award. In his 2022 season, Morgan led the team in hitting clipping .381, good for fifth in the Mountain West, while starting in all 55 games compiling eight home runs and 41 RBIs.

Tickets are still on sale for the remaining five games at stocktonports.com or by calling 209-644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.