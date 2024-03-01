Former Jayhawk Goddard Signs with Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A former Jayhawk with a high-level pedigree is heading back to Kansas to play for the Kansas City Monarchs.

Jackson Goddard, a third-round draft pick by the Diamondbacks out of Kansas in 2018, has signed a contract with the reigning American Association champions.

"Jackson's a hard thrower, he's stretched out and can start, can throw multiple innings. He checks a lot of boxes for us," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "This is an exciting signing."

Goddard earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors at KU his sophomore year in 2017. The right-hander delivered a 4.29 ERA in 16 games (12 starts) that season.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma native was KU's Opening Day starter in 2018, earning a 4.10 ERA in 10 starts. He turned heads for his high-strikeout outings against high-level competition, including striking out 11 batters against Oklahoma and posting seven straight Ks to start an outing against Oklahoma State.

Goddard spent most of his first pro season with Low-A Hillsboro to the tune of a 4.03 ERA in his first pro season. He earned an impressive 2.89 ERA in 2019 with Class A Kane County over 26 games (20 starts).

The Holland Hall School graduate didn't play in 2020 because of the pandemic and missed the 2021 season with an injury. He returned to action as a reliever in 2022 with Hillsboro, now a High-A team. He posted a 3.91 ERA that season, almost entirely at the High-A level.

Goddard capped off his 2022 with a stint in the prestigious Arizona Fall League, playing nine games with the Salt River Rafters.

Goddard began 2023 in Double-A, striking out 10.9 batters per nine innings over 18 appearances before being released in early July. He played winter ball with Leones de Ponce in Puerto Rico, earning an All-Star appearance.

