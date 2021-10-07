Former Isotopes Set for MLB Postseason Action

Nine former Albuquerque Isotopes players, as well as three ex-Isotopes coaches, help make up rosters of teams participating in this year's MLB playoffs.

The Atlanta Braves have two former Isotopes on their postseason squad in outfielder Joc Pederson and left-handed pitcher Tyler Matzek. Pederson had one of the greatest seasons in Albuquerque's baseball history, when he recorded a 30-30 season on the way to being named Pacific Coast League MVP in 2014. Matzek, a vital part of the Braves bullpen, was 0-1 with an 8.74 ERA in ten appearances for the Isotopes in 2015.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have six former Isotopes on the team for the 2021 postseason. Kenley Jansen, who played in eight games for Albuquerque as a catcher in 2009 before converting to pitching, earned the win in the National League Wild-Card Game over St. Louis yesterday. Josh Bard hit .331 in 45 games for the Isotopes in 2012 and is now the Dodgers Bullpen Coach. Steve Cilladi was Albuquerque's primary bullpen catcher in 2012 and 2013 but did receive eight at-bats over the combined two seasons, and he is now the Dodgers Bullpen Catcher.

In addition, ex-Isotopes trainer Yosuke "Possum" Nakajima (2012-14) is the Massage Therapist for Los Angeles, Brandon McDaniel serves as the Strength and Conditioning Coach after being in the same role for the Isotopes in 2012, and Travis Smith is the Dodgers Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. Smith was the lead Strength and Conditioning Coach for Albuquerque in 2013 and 2014.

Left-hander Jake McGee worked in three rehab games for the Isotopes in 2019 and has played a major role in the San Francisco Giants record-setting 107-win season, picking up 31 saves.

Right-handed pitcher Yimi Garcia is on the Houston Astros playoff roster. He worked in 47 relief outings for the 2014 Isotopes, going 4-2 with a 3.10 ERA.

Adam Ottavino pitched in six games for Albuquerque while on a rehab assignment in 2016, and is now a member of the Boston Red Sox bullpen.

Paul Hoover is the Major League Field Coordinator for the reigning American League champion Tampa Bay Rays. Hoover played in 254 games for the Isotopes (2003, 06-08) and hit 21 home runs with 121 RBI.

