Halloween Town Set to Return to Constellation Field

October 7, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that Halloween Town is returning to Constellation Field and tickets are currently on sale for the Oct. 30 event.

Tickets to 2021 Halloween Town, which will run from 3-9 p.m., can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/events. Tickets purchased before the event are $10 for adults, $7 for children 4-12 and free for children 3-and-under. Day-of tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 4-12.

This year's Halloween Town will once again feature a costume contest, trick-or-treating, inflatables, vendors and more. A Halloween-themed movie will also be played on Constellation Field's videoboard beginning at 6 p.m. Entrance into the costume contest, which begins at 4:30 p.m., is $5 and can be purchased as an add-on to the admission ticket. Contest categories include adults, kids and groups (two-or-more people).

Concession stands throughout Constellation Field will be open throughout the event as well.

