Former Ice Bear Joins Havoc

March 13, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release









Defenseman Dalton Skelly with College of the Holy Cross

(Huntsville Havoc) Defenseman Dalton Skelly with College of the Holy Cross(Huntsville Havoc)

HUNTSVILLE - The Huntsville Havoc have signed defenseman Dalton Skelly, head coach Glenn Detulleo announced.

Skelly joins the Havoc after skating in 16 games for the Knoxville Ice Bears this season. During his time in Knoxville, he tallied six points with two goals and four assists. Before joining the SPHL, Skelly was a four-year letter winner for College of the Holy Cross. He played in 117 games over the course of his collegiate career. In the 2019-20 season, Skelly blocked a team-high 53 shots while scoring twice and adding 11 assists. Skelly also enjoyed a two-season career at the junior hockey level. While playing for the Lone Star Brahmas in 2016 he earned NAHL Defenseman of the Month on two occasions.

Skelly joins Carson Vance as the most recent addition to the Havoc defense.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.