SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced Macon's Brian Bowen has been suspended pending review of an incident in Game 62, Macon at Birmingham, on Friday, March 12.

Bowen was assessed a match penalty under Rule 48.5, Illegal Check to the Head, at 8:30 of the second period.

Bowen will miss tonight's game against Birmingham and a final decision on the suspension will be announced following the review.

