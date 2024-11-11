Former High Point Rocker Leibrandt Signs with Yankees

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Brandon Leibrandt, a left-hander who pitched for the High Point Rockers in 2023 and 2024, has signed a minor league contract with the New York Yankees. He is expected to join the Yankees in Spring Training and compete for a spot on the 2025 Opening Day roster.

Leibrandt went 4-3 for the Rockers during the 2023 regular season, posting a 3.26 ERA. In the playoffs, he started two of the three games that the Rockers won in a 3-2 South Division Championship series win over Gastonia. While he did not get either decision, Leibrandt pitched seven innings in each start, allowing just three runs and posting an ERA of 1.29.

In 2024, Leibrandt made four starts for the Rockers, going 2-0 with a 0.93 ERA before his contract was purchased by the Cincinnati Reds. He made two appearances for Cincinnati this past season.

Leibrandt, a former pitcher at Florida State and the son of former MLB pitcher Charlie Leibrandt, was a sixth round pick of the Phillies in 2014.

Leibrandt was one of eight Rockers in 2024 who had their contract purchased by an MLB club or foreign league. He is the most recent of seven former Rockers to have reached the Majors including RHP Huascar Brazoban, LHP Alberto Baldonado, INF Tyler Ladendorf, RHP David Robertson, RHP Jake Petricka, and RHP Kyle Barraclough.

