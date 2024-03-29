Former Fond du Lac Dock Spider Victor Scott Debuts with the Cardinals

FOND DU LAC, WI - Former Fond du Lac Dock Spider Victor Scott made his Major League debut for the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, March 28 at Dodger Stadium. Scott became the 342nd former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level and the second former Dock Spider, joining Nick Fortes of the Miami Marlins.

Scott, who played collegiately at West Virginia University, played for the Dock Spiders in 2020 and 2021. He was drafted by the Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

In 2020 with the Dock Spiders, Scott played in 34 games and hit .270 with four home runs, eight doubles, and 27 runs scored. He drove in 13 and stole 16 bases. In 2021 he played in 39 games and stole 37 bases and drove in 22. He had three home runs, seven doubles, a triple, and 39 runs scored.

Scott started his professional career in 2022 with the Single-A Palm Beach Cardinals of the Florida State League. In 31 games, he hit .222 with two home runs, four triples, four doubles, and 13 stolen bases. In 2023, Scott started the season with the High-A Peoria Chiefs of Midwest League. He played in 66 games with Peoria before a promotion to the Double-A Springfield Cardinals of the Texas League. For the season, he played in 132 games between the two clubs and hit .303 with nine home runs, 20 doubles, and 10 triples. He drove in 63, scored 95 times, and tied for the minor league lead (at all levels) with 94 stolen bases. Scott's 2023 stolen base total tied former Dock Spider and Fond du Lac teammate Chandler Simpson, who is currently in the Tampa Bay Rays organization.

In his Major League debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Scott started the game in center field, batted eighth, and went 0-for-3 at the plate with a stolen base after reaching on an infield error.

