Alwine Adds to 2024 Wausau Woodchucks Pitching Roster

March 29, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau, WI - Right-Handed Pitcher Evan Alwine has signed with the Wausau Woodchucks for the upcoming 2024 season.

RHP - Evan Alwine | 6'5" | R/R | Freshman | Florida International University

Alwine played high school baseball at Altoona High School in Altoona, Pennsylvania where he was ranked the 60th best player and the 22nd best right-handed pitcher in the state. During his senior season, he struck out 52 batters in 45 innings, recording a 2.93 ERA.

So far this season, Alwine has appeared in 6 games so far for FIU. In 9.1 innings he has posted 7 strikeouts, three of them coming in 3 innings of work in his standout game on March 5th against Bethune-Cookman.

The Wausau Woodchucks 2024 season kicks off on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at Athletic Park in Wausau. Half and full season tickets, along with ticket packages, group tickets and hospitality areas are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale later this spring.

