Former Fond du Lac Dock Spider Victor Scott Debuts with the Cardinals

March 29, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - Former Fond du Lac Dock Spider Victor Scott made his Major League debut for the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Scott is the 342nd former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Scott, who played collegiately at West Virginia University, played for the Dock Spiders in 2020 and 2021. He was drafted by the Cardinals in the 5th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

In 2020 with the Dock Spiders, Scott played in 34 games and hit .270 with four home runs, eight doubles and 27 runs scored. He drove in 13 and stole 16 bases. In 2021 he played in 39 games and stole 37 bases and drove in 22. He had three home runs, seven doubles, a triple, and 39 runs scored.

Scott started his professional career in 2022 with the Palm Beach Cardinals of the A Level Florida State League. In 31 games he hit .222 with two home runs, four triples, four doubles and 13 stolen bases.

In 2023 Scott started the season with the Peoria Chiefs of the Hi-A Midwest League. He played in 66 games with Peoria before a promotion to the Springfield Cardinals of the AA Texas League. For the season, he played in 132 games between the two clubs and hit .303 with nine home runs, 20 doubles and 10 triples. He drove in 63, scored 95 times and stole a MiLB high 94 bases.

In his Major League debut against the Dodgers, Scott started the game in centerfield and went 0 for 3 at the plate with a stolen base.

