Former Cardinals Prospect Signs with Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Friday the signing of outfielder Ryan Holgate.

Chosen by the St. Louis Cardinals in the second round of the 2021 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of the University of Arizona (Tucson, Arizona), Holgate spent two seasons in their organization, reaching the Class-A level both years.

The 23-year-old played last season with the Philadelphia Phillies' entry in the Rookie-Class Florida Complex League.

A native of Davis, California, Holgate was originally drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 2018 out of high school but opted to attend Arizona rather than sign a professional contract. Over three seasons with the Wildcats, he hit .314 with 19 home runs and 101 runs batted in.

"Ryan is a player we are extremely excited to sign," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "He has a ton of ability which is why he was drafted in the second round a few years ago. We're looking forward to having him play to his full potential. It's young guys like Ryan that can take a roster from being good to great if he performs like he's capable of."

Winnipeg now has seven players under contract for the 2024 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 1.

2024 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Dayson Croes

RHP Colton Eastman

OF Ryan Holgate

RHP Marshall Kasowski

LHP Travis Seabrooke

OF Miles Simington

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

