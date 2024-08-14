Forge FC Sign Canadian Goalkeeper Marmolejo to a Development Contract

August 14, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Forge FC announced Wednesday the signing of Canadian goalkeeper Emmanuel Marmolejo to a Canadian Premier League developmental contract.

Marmolejo, 17, comes from Sigma FC. The native of Milton, Ontario, will be added to the Forge FC roster as a development player.

Canadian Premier League Stories from August 14, 2024

