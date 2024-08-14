Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Pacific FC August 17

August 14, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Sam Salter of Atlético Ottawa with a header against Pacific FC

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has slipped to second place in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table following a defeat away to Forge FC. A fourth consecutive match without a victory has meant that Ontario-rivals York United have made up the gap, and lead the league on goal difference with 10 matches to play in the regular season. Looking to bounce back and return to winning ways, Atlético travels to British Colombia to face Vancouver Island's Pacific FC.

This is the second of a three-match road trip for Atleti, returning to play in front of the electric crowd at TD Place on Saturday, August 31 for our La Fiesta match. Click here to read more.

Here's everything you need to know before Saturday's clash in Langford.

Atlético Ottawa is tied for points at the top of the CPL table after 18 matches in the 2024 season (8-5-5), trailing York United FC in goal difference.

Last time out in the CPL, Atlético lost away to Forge FC (3-0).

This was Atlético's third consecutive defeat in the CPL.

Last time out in the CPL, Pacific FC (6th place, 5-5-7) lost away to B.C. rivals Vancouver FC (1-0).

This was Pacific's fifth consecutive defeat against Vancouver FC.

Pacific has one game in hand (17 games played).

Atlético Ottawa has scored the second most goals (30) with the highest goals per match (1.67).

Atlético has taken the third most shots (182) and has the second most shots on target (90) with a 49% accuracy in front of goal.

Pacific has taken the fewest shots in the league (131) and also has a 44% accuracy in front of goals (57 shots on target).

The British Columbia side has the fewest goals scored in the league this season (14).

Ottawa has the second-most clean sheets (5) and the fifth-best defence in the league (24 goals conceded).

Pacific leads the league with seven (7) clean sheets and the joint-best defence (17 goals conceded).

Local defender Tyr Walker made his fifth start of the season last weekend against Forge FC, completing 90 minutes for the second time this season.

The 20-year-old, from Russell, had more touches (88), played more passes (81) and won possession more times than any of his teammates (7) on the night.

This is the fifth clash between Ottawa and Pacific in the 2024 season (all competitions), with Pacific emerging victorious last time out at TD Place (1-0).

Atlético îcked up three points away to Pacific in May, with Rubén del Campo earning Ottawa a 1-0 victory.

Pacific then bested Ottawa over two legs in the Canadian Championship Quarter-Finals (2-1 on aggregate).

The first leg in the nation's capital ended scoreless, with Pacific edging Ottawa in the return leg 2-1 in Langford, BC.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 5W-6D-7L; 17 goals scored, 21 goals conceded.

Sam Salter of Atlético Ottawa with a header against Pacific FC

(Matt Zambonin / Freestyle Photography)

