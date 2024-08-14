Forge FC Blanks Halifax Wanderers FC, 2-0

August 14, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Hamilton, ON - - Forge FC began the match with intensity, which was met with a strong response from Halifax Wanderers FC in a closely contested start. The game's momentum shifted in Forge FC's favour when Halifax's Jérémy Gagnon-Laparé received a red card in the 33rd minute. Taking advantage of the situation, Alessandro Hojabrpour blasted away a volley from the top of the box, allowing Forge FC to take the lead late in the first half. Jordan Hamilton added a second goal, scoring off a precise cross from Kyle Bekker. The match ended 2-0, earning Forge FC three points and placing them 15 points ahead of the Wanderers. Forge now sits at the top of the 2024 CPL standings.

KEY POINTS:

Alessandro Hojabrpour scored his first goal of the 2024 CPL season

Jordan Hamilton scored his first goal of the 2024 CPL season and third goal across all competitions

Kyle Bekker had the only assist of the game, bringing him to four assists on the season (T-4th in the CPL)

Tristan Borges had five tackles for Forge FC, leading the match in tackles

Daniel Parra had four interceptions for Forge FC, leading the match in interceptions

55.6% possession of the game with 551 total passes for Forge FC

Attendance: 3,983

Full-time stats are available at CanPL.ca.

NEXT MATCH:

Sunday, August 18 vs. Vancouver FC at Willoughby Community Park - Langley, BC.

NEXT HOME MATCH:

Friday, August 30 vs. Pacific FC at Tim Hortons Field - Hamilton, ON.

