Force Take First of Two

October 17, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Luke Schelter scored in the third period and then again in overtime to nudge the Fargo Force past the Waterloo Black Hawks 3-2 on Thursday night at Scheels Arena.

Schelter was making his Fargo debut after playing previously for the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League. At 1:22 of overtime, he banged in the decisive score from Merril Steenari's pass across the top of the crease.

The 20-year-old had also tied the game in the third period, bringing the Force all the way back from a 2-0 deficit. At 3:32 of the third, Schelter was well-positioned to slip in a loose puck just moments after a Fargo power play ended.

The Hawks had produced two late first period goals to take a 2-0 lead to intermission. The first score came while the teams skated four-on-four at 17:13. Grady Deering came off the left wing boards and slid a pass across the slot. Kaeden Hawkins was waiting in the opposite circle and blasted home a one-timer. Less than a minute later, Waterloo was on a power play and in control of the puck in the offensive zone. Teddy Townsend looked off as though he would pass, but triggered a low shot from the top of the left circle that beat Alan Lendak to the stick side.

A Hawks turnover allowed the Force to close within a goal during the second period. Masun Fleece cut across the top of the crease following the steal, passing up a shot of his own to set up Gavin Kor with an open side at 3:32.

The Force had three power plays as the period continued, but could not draw even before intermission. Ultimately, Fargo finished 0-for-5 on their power play. However, they outshot Waterloo 23-12 in the second and third periods and by a final count of 36-33.

The Hawks and Force get together for an instant rematch in North Dakota on Friday before Waterloo returns to Young Arena next weekend.

Waterloo 2 0 0 0 - 2

Fargo 0 1 1 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Hawkins 5 (Deering, Bogas), 17:13. 2, Waterloo, Townsend 3 (Compton, McMorrow), 17:50 (PP). Penalties-Cisar Fgo (high sticking), 8:37; Lansing Wat (roughing), 15:45; Prusek Fgo (roughing), 15:45; Arneson Fgo (charging), 17:26; Laurila Fgo (cross checking), 19:47.

2nd Period-3, Fargo, Kor 1 (Fleece, McLaughlin), 3:32. Penalties-Bogas Wat (checking from behind), 4:29; Peddle Wat (interference), 9:58; Phelan Wat (boarding), 11:54.

3rd Period-4, Fargo, Schelter 1 (Mackie, Revenig), 3:32. Penalties-Bogas Wat (holding), 1:29; Lansing Wat (high sticking), 6:50.

1st OT Period-5, Fargo, Schelter 2 (Steenari, McLaughlin), 1:22. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 20-4-8-1-33. Fargo 12-10-13-1-36.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 1 / 3; Fargo 0 / 5.

Goalies-Waterloo, Vachon 3-1-1-0 (36 shots-33 saves). Fargo, Lendak 3-2-0-1 (33 shots-31 saves).

