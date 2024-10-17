Stars Travel to Youngstown this Weekend

The Lincoln Stars will play their second and third road games of the season this weekend as they face the Youngstown Phantoms on Friday and Saturday night at the Covelli Centre.

The weekend opens up with a 7:05 p.m. EDT game on Friday before a 6:05 p.m. EDT game Saturday. Lincoln is 1-0 on the road after spoiling Sioux Falls' home opener two weeks ago and Youngstown is hosting its first home game on Friday.

The Stars stretched their winning streak to five with a pair of wins last weekend, taking down Des Moines, 4-3, last Friday before a 3-0 win over Waterloo the next night. Friday marked the Stars third consecutive win before earning their first regular-season shutout since Apr. 15, 2023 at Fargo.

Fans can catch the action at Buffalo Wild Wings in downtown Lincoln on Friday for the Stars' first watch party of the season. Lincoln's next home game is Oct. 25 when the Tri-City Storm come to town for First Responders Night. Tickets are available now at lincolnstars.com.

