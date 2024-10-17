Capitols Face off against Chicago in Home-And-Home Series

October 17, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







Madison is back at it this weekend after winning their lone game of the weekend against Green Bay on Saturday night. The Capitols will face off against Chicago Steel for the first time this season on Friday in Middleton and will face the Steel again on Saturday in Geneva.

Pair of Goals for a Pair of Future Badgers

Finn Brink and Diego Johnson each scored twice in the Capitols 5-2 win on Saturday against Green Bay. Johnson now has three goals in the past two games for Madison, two away from his season total in 2023-24. He scored once at even strength and once on the power play, which was the game winning marker. Finn Brink sits at four goals on the season, one off his total from last season. He scored thirteen seconds into the game on Saturday and added an empty net goal to make it 4-2 in the third.

Scouting Chicago

The Steel enter the weekend with a record of 4-4-0-0 on the season thus far. Last weekend, Chicago traveled to Omaha to face off against the Lancers. The previously winless Lancers were able to sweep Chicago winning 2-0 on Saturday and 5-1 on Sunday.

Chicago's roster has a mix of youthfulness and experience with six players of 2007 or 2008 birth years and nine players with at least one season in the USHL. Included in the nine players with experience in the league are three players who played with the USNTDP last season, Lapointe, Pardue, and Parsons, who were all selected in the Phase II Draft by the Steel.

Goaltending has been a strength of the Steel's roster thus far with Louka Cloutier and Jack Parsons splitting time evenly in goal. Both goaltenders have a sub-3.00 goals against average, save percentage over .910, and a record of 2-2-0-0 in four starts this year.

Broadcast Information

Both games will be streamed live on FloHockey (subscription required). The game's audio on Friday will be streamed on Caps Radio on YouTube. The "Voice of the Capitols," Drew Steele, will provide the play-by-play commentary to the game.

Tickets are extremely limited for the game on Friday night but still available at tickets.madcapshockey.com.

Stay connected with the Madison Capitols on social media and the team's official website for the latest updates, news, and behind-the-scenes content as the team gears up for an exhilarating season ahead.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.