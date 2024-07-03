Force Alumni at 2024 NHL Development Camps
July 3, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Fargo Force News Release
The 2024 NHL Development Camps are underway for many teams throughout the league. Of the teams with rosters released there are 26 players current/former Force attending development camps for 15 different teams. Check out the list of players below and stay tuned with all things Dev Camp via the Fargo Force social media! (this list is not final and subject to change)
Boston Bruins | Andre Gasseau
Boston Bruins | Ryan Bischel
Boston Bruins | Mason Langenbrunner
Calgary Flames | Kaden Bohlsen
Colorado Avalanche | Jake Fisher
Colorado Avalanche | Bret Link
Colorado Avalanche | Cooper Gay
Colorado Avalanche | Connor Mayer
Dallas Stars | Tommy Bergsland
Detroit Redwings | Owen Mehlenbacher
Detroit Redwings | Ross Mitton
LA Kings | Hampton Slukynsky
LA Kings | Matthew Mania
LA Kings | Max Smolinski
Minnesota Wild | Jack Peart
Nashville Predators | Leo Gruba
Nashville Predators | Joe Palodichuk
New York Rangers | Ryan Siedem
New York Rangers | Ty Henricks
Philadelphia Flyers | Cole Knuble
Philadelphia Flyers | Lee Parks
San Jose Sharks | Brandon Svoboda
Seattle Kraken | Michael Neumeier
Toronto Maple Leafs | Matt Lahey
Washington Capitals | Hudson Thornton
Vegas Golden Knights - Tyson Gross
