Force Alumni at 2024 NHL Development Camps

July 3, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Fargo Force News Release







The 2024 NHL Development Camps are underway for many teams throughout the league. Of the teams with rosters released there are 26 players current/former Force attending development camps for 15 different teams. Check out the list of players below and stay tuned with all things Dev Camp via the Fargo Force social media! (this list is not final and subject to change)

Boston Bruins | Andre Gasseau

Boston Bruins | Ryan Bischel

Boston Bruins | Mason Langenbrunner

Calgary Flames | Kaden Bohlsen

Colorado Avalanche | Jake Fisher

Colorado Avalanche | Bret Link

Colorado Avalanche | Cooper Gay

Colorado Avalanche | Connor Mayer

Dallas Stars | Tommy Bergsland

Detroit Redwings | Owen Mehlenbacher

Detroit Redwings | Ross Mitton

LA Kings | Hampton Slukynsky

LA Kings | Matthew Mania

LA Kings | Max Smolinski

Minnesota Wild | Jack Peart

Nashville Predators | Leo Gruba

Nashville Predators | Joe Palodichuk

New York Rangers | Ryan Siedem

New York Rangers | Ty Henricks

Philadelphia Flyers | Cole Knuble

Philadelphia Flyers | Lee Parks

San Jose Sharks | Brandon Svoboda

Seattle Kraken | Michael Neumeier

Toronto Maple Leafs | Matt Lahey

Washington Capitals | Hudson Thornton

Vegas Golden Knights - Tyson Gross

