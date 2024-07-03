Sioux City Musketeers Golf Classic September 23rd

July 3, 2024

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







Play in the top golf event in Siouxland! The Sioux City Musketeers Golf Classic features fun and numerous games at Two Rivers Golf Club on September 23rd. Come meet your 2024-25 Sioux City Musketeers. Take part in our Bottle Bonanza Putting Contest and win prizes on the course and through our silent auction. Click HERE to register today.

Meet This Year's Team - This year's players, coaches, and staff will be there to help with an extra putt, drive, yardage, food delivery, or be the official witness for your $10,000 Hole-In-One! Pictures and Autographs are encouraged.

Bottle Bonanza Putting Contest - Bottles of liquor and wine spread all over the practice putting green. Hit the bottle with your putt to win it!

Iowa Pork Producers Meal - Bring an appetite with you, a meal will be served by the Iowa Pork Producers.

Win Autographed NHL & Muskies Memorabilia - Jersey's, sticks, pucks, ticket packages and more! Win them on the course through various pin prizes or through the silent auction.

