Musketeers Make Front Office Addition

July 3, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Musketeers have that they have added Molly Bixenman as the Director of Ticket Sales and Sponsorships.

Molly joins the Musketeers after spending a pair of successful seasons with the Sioux City Explorers. She brings to the Musketeers worthy sales experience and fantastic community connections.

"I'm extremely excited to be joining the Musketeers family," said Bixenman. "This fabric of this franchise is woven into Sioux City and I am honored to join this storied organization. I am looking forward to working with our great sponsors and bringing in some new businesses into the Musketeers family."

Current sponsors and any new businesses who are interested in becoming partners with the Musketeers for the 2024-25 season can contact Molly today via telephone at (712) 252-2116 or email at molly@musketeershockey.com.

The Musketeers open their 2024-25 season at home on Saturday, September 28th when they take on the Sioux Falls Stampede. Season Tickets for the 2024-25 season can be purchased today by contacting the Musketeers office.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.