For the Love of a Veteran, Inc., Wins $3K Traditions Bank Donation Thanks to Wagman Construction

December 22, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - The tree decorated by Wagman Construction "built" a sizable lead in the voting at this year's Spruce'd Up presented by Traditions Bank and earned a $3,000 donation to Wagman's selected nonprofit, For the Love of a Veteran, Inc.

The donation will be made by Traditions Bank, sponsor of Spruce'd Up, as a result of voting by attendees of the free holiday event held the past several weeks at the home of the York Revolution. Nearly 1,300 votes were cast by participants between November 26 and December 19.

The battle for the second and third place was considerably tighter, decided by a mere two votes. Penn Waste's tree earned a $1,500 Traditions Bank donation to Help for Oncology Problems and Emotional Support (H.O.P.E.), and the newly opened nonprofit Keystone Kidspace earned itself $500 from Traditions Bank through its festive entry.

"We were very pleased by the turnout for Spruce'd Up and thrilled to spotlight so many terrific organizations doing so much good in our area," said York Revolution President Eric Menzer. "Congratulations to the decorators of this year's winning trees and their nonprofit beneficiaries, and thank you so much to both Traditions Bank and the people of York for the spirit of giving that made this another great success."

