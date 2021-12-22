Today Dirty Birds Turkey Giveaway

The Charleston Dirty Birds will host a turkey giveaway today for families just in time for the Christmas holiday.

Families in need of a turkey for the holidays are invited to stop by Appalachian Power Park today, Wednesday December 22nd, to pick up a free turkey courtesy of the Charleston Dirty Birds, US Foods and Kroger. The event will begin at 4pm right inside the main gate at Appalachian Power Park and will end when all 100 turkeys are distributed. One turkey per household, first come first serve.

** EVENT DETAILS**

WHEN - Today, December 22, 2021

WHERE - Appalachian Power Park

TIME - 4pm - all the turkeys are given away

