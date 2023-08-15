Foley Throws Six Scoreless to Send Spitters to Great Lakes Championship

Kalamazoo, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game three of the Great Lakes Division series against the Kalamazoo Growlers, 6-0. The Pit Spitters improve to 2-1 in postseason play and advance to the Great Lakes Championship game.

Andrew Mannelly led off the game for the Pit Spitters in the top of the first inning with a walk. Following a Colin Summerhill infield single, Parker Brosius hit a sacrifice flyout scoring Mannelly to give the Pit Spitters an early 1-0 lead. Camden Traficante led off the offense in the top of the second inning with a single to left field. Alec Atkinson then doubled to left field to put runners on second and third. Mannelly grounded out to second, scoring Traficante to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 2-0. Brosius led off the top of the third inning with an infield single. Cole Prout was hit by a pitch, followed by Evan Orzech single back to the pitcher to load the bases with no outs. Tyler Minnick then grounded out to third, scoring Brosius to make it 3-0. Devin Hukill kept the offense rolling with a single to left, scoring Prout to extend the Pit Spitters lead 4-0. Orzech and Hukill came into score on an error made by Growlers second baseman Evan Rodriguez to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 6-0. The Pit Spitters held onto the 6-0 lead, to win game three of the Great Lakes Division series.

The Pit Spitters improve to 2-1 in postseason play, while the Growlers drop to 1-2 in postseason play, and are officially eliminated from postseason play. Pit Spitters starting pitcher Ethan Foley threw six innings of shutout ball, giving up four hits, walking two, and striking out eight. Mitch Grannan threw the final inning, striking out one and walking one while earning the save.

The Pit Spitters will travel back to Turtle Creek Stadium for the Great Lakes Championship game to take on the Green Bay Rockers, Wednesday night. First pitch is 7:05PM. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

