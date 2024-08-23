Fogel Breaks Pioneer League Home Run Record in PaddleHeads' Win

August 23, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - Home runs have played a big role for the Missoula PaddleHeads offense throughout the course of the 2024 season. That would prove to be true once again Thursday in a battle with the Glacier Range Riders. Missoula's attack would prove to have the advantage thanks in large part to 3 home runs in a 13-6 victory in action at Allegiance Field Ogren Park. A home run in the 1st inning would give the PaddleHeads a lead it would never give up. More notably however, It would also break a single season league record.

With a runner on the bases in the bottom of the 1st, Adam Fogel would launch a home run over the right field wall to give the PaddleHeads a 2-1 lead. This brought the rookie left fielder's total to 33 on the season, eclipsing the previous high mark of 32 set by former PaddleHead Jayson Newman in 2022. The Southern California native would also help add a run of insurance in the late innings to ensure Missoula would also find the win column.

