Barrera Bested by Mathews in KO Round

August 23, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. -- One night after a three-homer game, Brett Barrera competed in a knockout round and blasted three more bombs for the Ballers on Thursday. However, following the 5-5 contest, Dave Matthews destroyed four dingers to capture victory in the knockout round for the Northern Colorado Owlz and snap Oakland's five-game win streak.

Northern Colorado got on the board first, but the Ballers tied it up in the top of the second inning. Brad Burckel drove in his eighth run of the series with a two-out, RBI single to center.

Barrera put Oakland in front in the third with a two-run single up the box that narrowly avoided the feet of Northern Colorado pitcher Chase Gearing. Stephen Wilmer plated Barrera with a single into right that extended the lead to 4-1.

The Owlz strung together three straight extra-base hits with two outs in the bottom of the third to draw within one. Abdel Guadalupe doubled to left center, and Jackson Coutts smacked an RBI triple the other way for his 93rd RBI.

Northern Colorado pulled ahead in the fifth. Dario Gomez slugged his 22nd long ball of the season, a two-run shot which handed the Owlz a 5-4 advantage.

Noah Martinez came up clutch with a mammoth, game-tying round-tripper in the seventh. He blasted a 447-foot bomb to dead center, his 16th home run of the year.

The Ballers' bullpen ensured the game reached the knockout round. Brody Eglite threw two scoreless frames, while Braydon Nelson induced an inning-ending double play in the eighth and retired the side in order in the ninth.

Barrera began the knockout round with three home runs in his first four swings, setting a high bar for Matthews. But Matthews hit two homers and made three outs, called a timeout and launched two more long balls to win the round for the Owlz.

Denied a sixth straight win, the Ballers look for revenge against the Owlz on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PDT. As always, you can listen on 860 AM The Answer.

