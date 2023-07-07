Flying Tigers Cruise Past Mets, 8-1

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers ran their winning streak to eight straight games with an 8-1 victory over the St. Lucie Mets at Joker Marchant Stadium on Friday night.

The Flying Tigers went up 1-0 on a home run by Jose De La Cruz against Jawilme Ramirez in the second inning and never looked back. Luke Gold hit another homer, a two-run shot, off Ramirez in the third inning to make it 3-0.

The game entered a one hour and 27-minute rain delay after the third inning. When play resumed the game moved right along until near the end.

Seth Stephenson hit a sac fly off Miguel Alfonseca to make it 4-0 in the seventh inning.

The Mets got on the board in the top of the eighth when Vincent Perozo hit a double and Karell Paz knocked him home with a two-out single.

The game got away from the Mets with two outs in the bottom of the eighth. With the bases loaded, Stephenson rolled a RBI infield single and a throwing error by Jett Williams at short scored a second run. Daniel Cabrera hit a sharp RBI single off Joe Joe Rodriguez to make it 7-1, then a passed ball on catcher Vincent Perozo scored the fourth run of the inning to make it 8-1.

Ramirez took the loss, giving up three runs in 2.0 innings. He did not return after the long rain delay.

Quinn Gudaitis tossed 3.0 scoreless innings out of the delay to get the win for Lakeland.

Jefrey De Los Santos went 2 for 4 with a triple, single and a walk from the leadoff spot. It was the third game in the series he reached base three times.

Scott Ota went 2 for 4 for the second straight game.

The Mets (3-9, 27-50) and Flying Tigers (8-5, 34-44) play the fifth game of their series at Joker Marchant Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

