Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Fri, July 7 at Jupiter

July 7, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







After taking two of the first three in Jupiter, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels return to action at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

All six games will be broadcast live on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network here.

Weekend Pitching Matchups

Fri - 6:30pm - RHP Jack Noble (0-1, 3.60) vs. LHP Jose Salvador (1-0, 0.00)

Sat - 6pm - RHP Miguelangel Boadas (0-2, 6.91) vs. RHP Josh White (1-0, 3.24)

Sun - 11 a.m. - RHP Jose Olivares (2-3, 6.51) vs. RHP Collin Lowe (2-2, 4.59)

HAMMERHEADS RESPOND WITH HOMERS AND 4-1 WIN

After the Mighty Mussels took the first two games of the series, the Jupiter Hammerheads responded with a pair of home runs in a 4-1 win Thursday. Brett Roberts broke a 1-1 tie in the 5th with a solo shot before Ian Lewis put the game out of reach with a two-run blast in the eighth. Jarret Whorff (4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 5 K) was solid in his first professional start, but the Mussels' bullpen gave up six hits.

TOO CLOSE TO HANDLE

The Mighty Mussels have been locked in a bunch of close games lately. Over their last 8 contests:

- 5 have been decided by one run

- 7 have been decided by three runs or less

- 4 were decided in the teams' final turn at bat

- 3 went to extra innings

- Road team has won 6 of the 8

JAMMING IN JUPITER

After an exciting homestand in which the Mighty Mussels drew their largest crowd since 2019, Fort Myers hits the road for their only trip to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium this week. With two ranked pitching prospects hurt, the Hammerheads possess three active, ranked prospects:

MLB BA

INF Ian Lewis 14 23

UT Javier Sanoja 29 -

RHP Juan De La Cruz - 21

ROTATION SAVIORS

While the Mighty Mussels' pitching staff has struggled due to promotions and injuries, two rotation pieces have kept Fort Myers competitive over their last five outings

ERA WHIP BB/9

RHP Andrew Morris 1.59 0.88 2.4

RHP Ben Ethridge 1.59 0.79 1.3

Team in June + July 4.64 1.41 4.6

NO-HIT NONSENSE

The Mighty Mussels have thrown four no-hitters in the past three seasons, with two coming during the same month (May 2022). The franchise went 10 full years since their previous no-hitter (2011).

Most recently, Fort Myers completed a nine-inning no-no on Sunday, May 14 against Tampa.

KERNEL KINGS

The Twins promoted four of the Mussels' top players to the High-A Cedar Rapids Kernels over the last month:

C Andrew Cossetti - 1.069 OPS in 35 games

RHP Zebby Matthews - 2.56 ERA, 53 K in 38.2 IP

RHP Cory Lewis - 2.75 ERA, 55 K in 39.1 IP

INF Jorel Ortega - .876 OPS in 60 games

RHP C.J. Culpepper - 2.33 ERA, .196 AVG in 46 IP

JOURNEYMEN JUNCTION

As a handful of key Mussels have been promoted and another handful injured, the following non-drafted journeymen have been given opportunities to wear the purple and gold:

INF Kamron Willman - Missoula Paddleheads

OF Francis Florentino - Westside Woolly Mammoths

RHP Jack Noble - Long Beach State Dirt Bags

RHP Ricardo Velez - East Side Diamond Hoppers

RHP Jarret Whorff - Lexington Counter Clocks

ROTATION CHANGES

Over the last month, the Mussels have made the following changes to the rotation:

May 28 - Zebby Matthews OUT (Promoted to CR)

June 5 - Cory Lewis OUT (Promoted to CR)

June 8 - Miguelangel Boadas IN (Promoted from FCL)

June 11 - Ben Ethridge IN (Moved from bullpen)

June 26 - C.J. Culpepper OUT (Promoted to CR)

July 3 - Develson Aria OUT (Moved to bullpen)

July 6 - Jarrett Whorff IN (Moved from bullpen)

AHH, A BREAK

After this week's series, the Mussels will enjoy four days off for the All-Star break and MLB Draft.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 7, 2023

Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Fri, July 7 at Jupiter - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.