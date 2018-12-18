Flying Squirrels Unveil 10th Season Logo

December 18, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release





FUNNVILLE - The Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, released a special 10th season logo for 2019 on Tuesday night, kicking off the start of a year-long celebration of a decade of Flying Squirrels baseball on the Boulevard.

The logo, designed by Nick Elder of the Flying Squirrels, features an acorn shape surrounding the 10th season lettering, representing the seeds planted in the Richmond community over the last decade and the organization's growth into the future.

"It's hard to believe this is our 10th season, but the memory making will continue at a rapid pace for a more-than action-packed 2019 season that includes, among many other things, the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week and All-Star Game presented by Genworth," Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "Our existence here in Richmond has been a love affair like no other and we look forward to that continuing in our 10th season and beyond."

Over the team's first nine seasons, the Flying Squirrels have welcomed nearly four million fans, won two Western Division titles, seen 60 of their alumni reach the majors and established themselves as an integral part of the Richmond community.

During their upcoming tenth season, the Flying Squirrels will host the 2019 Eastern League Celebrity Home Run Derby & Funnville Fan Fest and the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game presented by Genworth at The Diamond. The Flying Squirrels are also the host team for the Topps Heritage© Make YOUR Pro Debut contest and one of 72 minor league teams participating in Copa de la Diversión, engaging the club with its local Latino community.

HIGHLIGHTS IN RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS HISTORY

September 23, 2009: Baseball is Back news conference announces the return of professional baseball to Richmond

October 15, 2009: "Flying Squirrels" is announced as the name for Richmond's new Eastern League team

December 1, 2009: Team logos unveiled & Squirrels Nest Team Store opens at The Diamond

February 11, 2010: Nutzy is introduced and team uniforms are unveiled

April 15, 2010: Flying Squirrels play their first-ever home game at The Diamond

October 2010: Chief Executive Chuck Domino is named Eastern League Executive of the Year

September 2011: Making their first postseason appearance in team history, the Flying Squirrels win the Western Division Series and advance to the Eastern League Championship Series

May 11, 2012: Ben Young becomes the Flying Squirrels' one millionth fan

October 2013: Flying Squirrels' VP & COO Todd "Parney" Parnell named Eastern League Executive of the Year

June 28, 2014: Rodney Martin becomes the Flying Squirrels' two millionth fan

September 2014: The Flying Squirrels win their first-ever regular-season Western Division championship and second Western Division Series

December 4, 2015: The Flying Squirrels receive the Baseball America Bob Frietas Double-A Organization of the Year Award at the Winter Meetings in Nashville

September 4, 2016: Jon Koch becomes the Flying Squirrels' three millionth fan

January 12, 2018: Funnville brand identity is unveiled, featuring special jerseys, stadium upgrades and more

July 7-10: 2019: Richmond hosts the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week

FLYING SQUIRRELS EASTERN LEAGUE ATTENDANCE TITLES

2018 - Average (6,198)

2015 - Total (417,828) & Average (6,055)

2014 - Total (418,147) & Average (6,336)

2013 - Average (6,689)

2012 - Total (438,002)

2010 - Total (463,842) & Average (6,626)

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Hot Stove Banquet, happening January 23 at the Siegel Center with proceeds benefiting Flying Squirrels Charities. Tickets can be purchased at the Flying Squirrels Ticket Office, located on the first-base side of The Diamond, or online at squirrelsbaseball.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from December 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.