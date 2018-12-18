Keith Foulke Headlines 2019 Sea Dogs Hot Stove Dinner

Portland, Maine - Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Keith Foulke will be the featured guest at the 2019 Portland Sea Dogs Hot Stove Dinner and Silent Auction, which benefits the Maine Children's Cancer Program. The event will take place on Tuesday, January 15th at 5:30 PM at the Sable Oaks Marriott in South Portland.

Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, December 19th. Individual tickets for the event are $80.00. Reserved tables of ten are available for $750.00. Tickets can be purchased through the Sea Dogs ticket office by calling 207-875-9500 or online at www.seadogs.com.

Additional guests expected to attend include Sea Dogs player Nick Lovullo and the 2019 Portland Sea Dogs manager.

Doors open at 5:30 PM with the Silent Auction running from 5:30 to 7:00 PM. A buffet dinner will be served at 6:30 PM and the program will begin at 7:00 PM. The program will consist of conversations with each guest hosted by Sea Dogs' radio broadcaster Mike Antonellis.

Foulke was a key member of Boston's 2004 World Series Championship, recording the final out in St. Louis by fielding an Edgar Renteria grounder. Foulke spent three seasons (2004-06) with the Red Sox, where he recorded 47 saves for the Red Sox. In 11 postseason games with the Red Sox in 2004, Foulke was 1-0 with 3 saves and 0.64 ERA. In 2003 he was an American League All-Star with the Oakland Athletics and led the league with 43 saves. In 11 major league seasons, Foulke posted a 41-37 record and a 3.33 ERA in 619 games, accumulating 191 saves for the Giants (1997), White Sox (1997-2002), A's (2003, '08), and Red Sox. He begins his fourth season as a player development consultant with the Red Sox in 2019.

All proceeds from the dinner and silent auction will benefit the official charity of the Portland Sea Dogs'; the Strike Out Cancer in Kids Program. The Strike Out Cancer in Kids Program was established in 1995 to raise money for the Maine Children's Cancer Program. For every strikeout that a Sea Dogs' pitcher throws money is raised through generous pledges of businesses and individuals. In the 24-year history of the program more than four million dollars has been raised.

The Sea Dogs open the 2019 season on Thursday, April 4th at 6:00 PM against the Reading Fightin Phils at Hadlock Field. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by calling the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500 or online at www.seadogs.com. Book your nine-inning vacation!

